Congolese Music Comes To Duluth

Kids learn and play at the same time with Duluth Library's Kaleidoscope Program

DULUTH, Minn.- The second week of Duluth Public Library’s Kaleidoscope Music and Storytelling Program for kids was also held Tuesday.

Hundreds of kids and parents packed the stage area behind the main library, to learn more about the culture connected to the Congo in Africa.

Those organizing the event say programs like this let kids have fun while learning at the same time.

“We want kids to not just come to the library to be reading, but also to be having fun and to be playing and it’s so important to be learning through play”, said Kristy Nerhaugen, Youth Services Coordinator for the Duluth Public Library.

The Kaleidoscope events run every Tuesday through the end of July with one show at 10:30 a.m and another show at 1:30 p.m. at the main Duluth Public Library.