Duluth Depot Hosting Inaugural Festival of Steam

The Festival of Steam is Happening July 19 - 21

DULUTH, Minn. – Union Pacific Railroad’s “Big Boy” No. 4014 steam engine will be on display all weekend at the Duluth Depot.

The inaugural Festival of Steam is happening Friday, July 19 – Sunday, July 21.

Rides won’t be available on “Big Boy,” but the engine will be steamed up and on display.

For those looking to roll down the tracks along the shoreline of Lake Superior, the Lake Superior Railroad Museum’s steam engine will be pulling passenger train rides throughout the weekend.

The festival will feature free entertainment as well, such as activities for the whole family, food vendors, and much more.

For a full list of events happening during the weekend and to purchase tickets to the museum or train rides, click here.