Duluth man Rescued From Whiteface Reservoir

The Water Emergency Happened Late Monday Night

COLVIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 34-year-old Duluth man was rescued Monday night from the Whiteface Reservoir.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports of a water emergency around 10:15 p.m.

Officials say a homeowner on North Cabin Circle heard a man yelling for help from the lake.

The homeowner got in his boat and located the Duluth man in the lake swimming but in need of help. The homeowner gave the man a life jacket and with the help of rescue personnel assisted him into a boat and to shore.

Authorities say the man was medically cleared and placed into detox.

It is unknown at this time if the man fell into the water or if he swam from shore. No boat was located and it appears he was alone.