Florida Panthers Sign Former Greyhound/Bulldog Dominic Toninato

SUNRISE, Calif. – The Florida Panthers announced Tuesday they have signed former Duluth East and UMD men’s hockey captain Dominic Toninato to a one-year, two-way contract.

Toninato was originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs back in 2012, but has spent most of his career in the Colorado Avalanche organization. Toninato has played in 39 NHL games and scored his first NHL goal back in February. In 57 games with the Colorado Eagles of the AHL, he recorded 29 points with 14 goals. The Panthers acquired Toninato at the end of July in a trade with the Avalanche.