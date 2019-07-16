Head of the Lakes Fair Kicks off Tonight in Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Head of the Lakes Fair kicks off tonight in Superior with the WISSOTA Stock Car Races starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Gondik Law Speedway.
The fairgrounds, located at 4700 Tower Avenue, will feature rides, games, and plenty of food through Sunday, July 21.
Gate Admission is:
- 18 – 64: $8.00
- 65+: $5.00
- Military (ID Required): $5.00
- 13 – 17: $5.00
- 12 and under: FREE
- All Day Armbands: $20.00
Onsite parking is $5.00.
There will also be several 4–H exhibits, a demolition derby, Kids Day and concerts throughout the week of the fair.
For more information you can visit headofthelakesfair.com.