SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Head of the Lakes Fair kicks off tonight in Superior with the WISSOTA Stock Car Races starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Gondik Law Speedway.

The fairgrounds, located at 4700 Tower Avenue, will feature rides, games, and plenty of food through Sunday, July 21.

Gate Admission is:

18 – 64: $8.00

65+: $5.00

Military (ID Required): $5.00

13 – 17: $5.00

12 and under: FREE

All Day Armbands: $20.00

Onsite parking is $5.00.

There will also be several 4–H exhibits, a demolition derby, Kids Day and concerts throughout the week of the fair.

For more information you can visit headofthelakesfair.com.