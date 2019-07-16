Hermantown Fire Department Settles into New Fire Stations

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – After nearly a year the Hermantown Fire Department is finally settled into two new fire stations.

Back in May of 2018, the department demolished the old stations and began rebuilding the new state of the art facilities.

More space was needed after they out grew the previous buildings that once stood in the same locations.

Hermantown Fire Halls Two and Three were both built more than 40 years ago.

With changing technology and practices the previous halls no longer fit their needs.

The fire department moved in to the new facilities in January.

To better serve their needs both buildings share an identical floor plan.

Both halls are now large enough to fit the trucks while the previous buildings were too small.

“It’s a great benefit to us and the citizens of Hermantown. Being able to spread our response times and cut our response times,” said firefighter Noah Ilenda.

Now there is also a room to store the firefighters break out gear to help minimize exposure to carcinogens after returning from a fire.

New men’s and women’s locker rooms were also added.

City officials say the entire project cost nearly two million dollars

The fire department now hopes the new halls will help bring in more recruits to join thier team.

The City of Hermantown will celebrate the opening of the two new stations this Thursday.

A short ceremony is expected to take place at Fire Hall Two at 9 am and Fire Hall Three at 10 am.