Huskies Surging Back in Second Half of Season

Duluth is currently tied atop the Great Plains East Division for the second half.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been an interesting season for the Duluth Huskies to say the least. After making it to game three of the Summer Collegiate World Series last year, the Huskies were unable to carry that into this season, finishing the first half 10 games under .500 and last in the Great Plains East. But a lot has changed in the second half.

The Huskies started to pick things up towards the end of the first half but have completely turned things around in the second. The Huskies are currently 8–4 this half, which is tied for first in the division.

While a lot of things weren’t going well early for the Huskies, field manager Marcus Pointer points to the pitching as a main problem, but sees the most improvement in that area.

“It starts with the starting pitching. We’ve been playing from behind a lot, and that kind of tones down the aggressiveness and then the offense tries to press because they’re playing from behind. But now we’re getting quality starting pitching lately so now the guys can play a lot freer and they’re showcasing their ability,” Pointer said.

The Huskies are currently off for the All-Star break but when they return to action on Thursday, they’ll have just under a month to keep this momentum up.

In summer ball, many players come and go early in the season. But now, almost all of the team is here in Duluth and they’re ready to make a playoff push this second half.

“Quality starting pitching, and just guys coming out of the bullpen doing their job. And the offense. We have the players here and now they’re able to showcase their abilities again and they have that confidence and they’re playing with a little bit of swagger,” Pointer added.

The Huskies return to Wade Stadium on Thursday to host a two game set against Thunder Bay.