Lincoln Park Stabbing Update

A woman was injured in a suspected domestic assault

DULUTH, Minn.- A 33 year old woman is recovering after a suspected domestic assault in Lincoln Park.

Police responded to a scene around six last night on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue West.

They found the women with non-life threatening injuries. A 46 year old man was taken into custody.

Police initially reported the incident as a stabbing, but now authorities say it’s unclear if the woman’s injuries were actual stab wounds.