Staying Cool At ‘The Beach’ During The Heat

CLOQUET, Minn.– The hot and steamy day made for a busy one at “The Beach” at Pinehurst Park in Cloquet Tuesday.

It’s one of the Northland’s most unique beaches with filtered chlorinated water and a sandy bottom just like a real beach. One first time beach go-er says he’s never seen anything like it.

“It’s actually really fun. It gets too hot and once you go jump in a beach lake thing, it’s fun”, said Quinn Williamson, a Washington native.

“The Beach” is open daily through the end of August and only costs $3.50 per person.