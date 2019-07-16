The Social House Restaurant Opens in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown is now the home for a new restaurant.

The Social House restaurant opened its doors to the public today.

It will be mainly known as a traditional breakfast spot.

Guests can expect a twist on popular dishes like Eggs Benedict.

They can even enjoy a few healthy food options as well.

fun fact the Social House owner is the son of Uncle Louie’s restaurant owners in Duluth.

“I’ve kind of been brought up in the restaurant industry. I’ve been working since I was 13 in the restaurant industry. So its something I am very passionate about and love,” said Matt Berthiaume.

The Social House is located in the old Farley’s Restaurant on Miller Trunk Highway.

The restaurant is open daily from 7 am to 3 pm.