Two Injured in Single Vehicle Crash in Rural Gilbert

The Cause of the Accident is Under Investigation

GILBERT, Minn. – A woman and male child were injured in a single vehicle crash that happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in rural Gilbert.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a single vehicle crash that occurred in the 6600 Block of Barker Road E. approximately half mile south of Heritage Trail E. in rural Gilbert.

Authorities say the 57-year-old woman was driving with a three-year-old passenger when her car left the roadway while negotiating a left hand curve in the road. The vehicle collided with several trees in the ditch.

The driver and passenger were both transported by Life Link Air Medical to Essentia Health in Duluth.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. The MN State Patrol assisted at the scene of the accident.