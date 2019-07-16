Update: Male Arrested for Assault in Lincoln Park Stabbing

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing that happened Monday night in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

According to the Duluth Police Department, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance around 6:15 p.m. on the 500 Block of 22nd Avenue West.

When officers arrived they located a 33-year-old female with significant injuries.

Authorities say they arrested a 46-year-old male suspect for 1st degree assault, 2nd degree assault, and felony domestic battery.

The woman was brought to the hospital with significant but non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear at this time if her injuries are stab wounds.