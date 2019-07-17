A Twin Ports Resident Worked the Head of the Lakes Fair for 50 Years

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Head of the Lakes fair is a place where many memories are made.

One man is continuing to help people keep making those memories.

Many people say the fair is the highlight of their summer.

“Its really good though because I go with my sister and my family,” said Greta Clark.

It’s filled with tons of delicious food options and rides for the entire family to enjoy.

“Really excited because you get all the games and do all the rides,” said Lily Clark

The fair has existed for nearly a century.

And Crash Carlson has been along for the ride for about fifty of those years.

“I started out following a guy in a three piece blue suit. He told me he might have some work for my food stands,” said Carlson.

“He says to me could I have an ice cream stand by Monday. I said I’ll try. He says if you have two you could make more money. So I had two when Monday morning came and I have been here ever since,” Carlson continues.

Carlson went from selling ice cream to becoming the director of the fair.

“I have a lot of fun at it. You got your ups and downs but this is a great thing,” said Carlson.

To make the annual fair happen it takes a lot of time and help from many people.

“For three months we have been working on getting people to come and contracts and working with the carnival. It’s a big job,” said Carlson.

And at 80 years old, retirement doesn’t seem to be on Crash’s horizon.

“I’m going to go until I cant go,” said Carlson.