Campers Shoot Some Hoops with Bulldogs Women’s Basketball Team

The camp focuses on the basics like dribbling and ball-handling, which are crucial to learn, especially for this age group.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, the sounds of balls dribbling and sneakers squeaking returned to Romano Gym as several campers attended the annual Bulldogs Youth Camp, hosted by the UMD women’s basketball team.

The four–day camp is designed for athletes from 3rd to 8th grade. It focuses on the basics like dribbling and ball-handling, which are crucial to learn, especially for this age group.

“It is really important for everyone at all ages. Even we still work on the fundamentals so it’s awesome to get them started as young as possible to start getting used to the basketball, dribbling, shooting and all that kind of stuff,” Bulldogs center Sarah Grow said.

The camp also serves as a way for the Bulldogs to reach out to the community and build relationships with their young fans.

“Our coaches do a really good job of getting to know these little girls. And then when they come back, it’s so cool because I’ll see them come to our games. I don’t remember all their names. I wish I did. But when I’m able to say “Hey how are you?” and I say their name, their eyes light up. They’ll cheer for our players. Everyone loves Sammy [Kozlowski] when they see her. And when she remembers their names, it’s such a cool thing for those little girls,” said head coach Mandy Pearson.