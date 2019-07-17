Danny Huffman Preparing for Third Career Pro Fight

Huffman will take on Jessie Addison III From Indianapolis, Indiana.

DULUTH, Minn. – Jungle Boy Boxing Gym’s Danny Huffman is getting set for his third career pro fight coming up next month. Huffman says he’s about halfway through his training program and he’s anxious to get things going.

“We’ve already been in camp for three weeks preparing for the fight, so this last three is just getting some good rounds in this next week or two and just tightening up some things. We’re already prepared. We’ve got the game plan down. We know who we’re fighting and what he’s about. Right now I’m just ready to get in that right,” said Huffman.

“He’s a good opponent. He’s coming off a good win and he’s got a couple of wins. It will be a tougher fight. I’m ready so I just want someone to show up, go out and do my thing,” Huffman said.

The fight will take place August 8th at the Myth Nightclub down in Maplewood. For tickets, click here.