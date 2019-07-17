Fairlawn Mansion Offering Free Tours During Ice Cream Social

Fairlawn's Annual Ice Cream Social is Happening Wednesday, July 17

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The annual Fairlawn Ice Cream Social is happening Wednesday, July 17 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Staff with Superior Public Museums invite family and friends to Fairlawn for some old-fashioned fun.

Brats and other foods will be sold at “yesteryear” prices along with carriage rides, games, cake walk, craft fair, and free guided tours.

Harrington Arts Center will open the evening with an accordion concert.

The Fractals will be providing entertainment, which is part of the Bayside Sounds Concert Series.

Guided tours of the mansion will be free. The event is open to all ages.