Legion Baseball: Cubs’ Bats Too Much for Lakeview

West Duluth abused to scoreboard to get a road win over Lakeview.

DULUTH, Minn. – The West Duluth legion baseball team scored four runs in the first and seventh innings as they topped Lakeview 10-5 Wednesday night at Ordean Field.

Tyler Johnson led the Cubs with three RBI, along with three hits. Lakeview’s Jaxson Edwards finished with five strikeouts on the mound.