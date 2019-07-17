Red Flag Warning At Twin Ports Beaches

TWIN PORTS BEACHES – A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Park Point and Wisconsin Point Beaches until 9pm. High waves will develop as early as 10am, with the greatest heights this afternoon and evening.

Winds are sustained at 10-15mph, with gusts up to 20mph. This creates dangerous swimming conditions along the Lake Superior shoreline, due to rip currents and high waves. Swimming will be very difficult and dangerous and will tire a swimmer quickly.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from the shore, which occurs in low spots in sandbars, near shorelines, near structures, peninsulas, breakwalls and mouths of rivers. If you are ever caught in one, Fox 21’s Meteorologist Brittney Merlot provides us with tips on how to survive below.

“Don’t swim today, not worth the risk of this powerful channel of water that can rip you far into the middle of the lake. Stay safe everyone!” said Merlot.