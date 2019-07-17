Specialty Brews to be Unveiled During Zoo La Palooza Fundraiser

Zoo La Palooza is Happening Thursday, July 18 at the Lake Superior Zoo

DULUTH, Minn. – The animals at the Lake Superior Zoo invite you to get wild with them Thursday, July 18 for the annual Zoo La Palooza fundraiser.

The after-hours party at the Zoo features LIVE music, food trucks, specialty beer, games, silent auctions and more.

Tickets for this year’s event are only $20, with the money going directly back into the zoo for educational purposes and to continue the Zoo’s mission of conservation and academic enrichment.

Ticket price includes admission to the Zoo and a chance to win $1,000 cash or a party at Bent Paddle Brewing Co. with free beer & food from Black Woods Catering.

Live Music:

Throughout the evening – Kevin Buck

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Sydeney Hansen

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Sweet Prestige

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – The Northwood’s Band

Activities:

Bouncy Houses

Games & Prizes

Special Animal Enrichment & Keeper Chats

Meet Education Ambassador Animals

Food Trucks:

Log Home Wood Fired Pizza

Valentini’s

K&B Concessions

Beer and Cider:

Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

Hoops Brewing

Duluth Cider

Wild State Cider

Tickets can be purchased at Blackwoods or Tavern on the Hill, or at the door the night of the event.