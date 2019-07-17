Spooner Police Investigating Suspicious Death

Multiple Law Enforecement Agencies are Investigating the Death

SPOONER, Wis. – The Spooner Police Department says they are investigating the suspicious death of a 52-year-old male.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to a residence around 11:12 a.m. on Tuesday for a medical call.

Upon arrival they found a 52-year-old male deceased at the residence.

Investigators found evidence at the scene which they deemed suspicious in nature.

The Spooner Police Department is investigating the death assisted by the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol, Washburn County Coroner Office and Wisconsin Crime Lab.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.