St. Louis County Social Worker Charged With Sex Crimes Involving Patient
DULUTH, Minn. – A longtime St. Louis County social worker is facing serious sex crime charges involving one of his patients with the county.
Michael Bryant, 46, of Wrenshall is accused of demanding and even forcing sex on the female client in her own home.
The criminal complaint says Bryant would make the woman strip naked, get down on her knees and beg for forgiveness.
And if she didn’t have sex with him, court documents say Bryant would threaten to take her children away from her.
Bryant has been with the county since 2001.
He was removed from the victim’s case earlier this year when complaints were made.
St. Louis County released the following statement to FOX 21 Wednesday.
“St. Louis County is aware of the criminal complaint against Michael Bryant. The allegations are deeply concerning. The county is taking this matter very seriously and has fully cooperated with the criminal investigation.
Our Public Health and Human Services Department staff works hard to earn trust and help the people we serve. The department’s mission is to protect, promote, and improve the health and quality of life in St. Louis County. Allegations of violation of that trust are deeply disappointing.
The extent to which we can provide information on this matter is strictly limited by the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act. We can confirm that an employment complaint exists against Mr. Bryant, and we are working toward a timely resolution to this matter.”