St. Louis County Social Worker Charged With Sex Crimes Involving Patient

DULUTH, Minn. – A longtime St. Louis County social worker is facing serious sex crime charges involving one of his patients with the county.

Michael Bryant, 46, of Wrenshall is accused of demanding and even forcing sex on the female client in her own home.

The criminal complaint says Bryant would make the woman strip naked, get down on her knees and beg for forgiveness.

And if she didn’t have sex with him, court documents say Bryant would threaten to take her children away from her.

Bryant has been with the county since 2001.

He was removed from the victim’s case earlier this year when complaints were made.

St. Louis County released the following statement to FOX 21 Wednesday.