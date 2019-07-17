Superior Entry Lighthouse Up for Auction

National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act Program puts Superior and two other lighthouses up for sale.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A lighthouse that has stood off the coast of Superior since 1913 is now up for sale.

As part of the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act Program, Superior Entry, and two other lighthouses in Michigan, are up for an online auction.

The auction for Superior Entry began on July 10, with a starting bid of $10,000.

Interested bidders must complete an online registration form, and submit a registration deposit.

Alex from Hayward paid a visit to the lighthouse, he shared what he’d do if he purchased a lighthouse.

“If I had the money for it I’d buy it. Probably would. I’d probably put one of my friends there, I wouldn’t live there personally, probably. Check it out here and there,” he said.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been out here. It’s a pretty cool view. All this. Not usually from here.”

The light at each lighthouse will continue to aid navigation and will remain the property of the U.S. Coast Guard.