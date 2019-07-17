Three Charged in Duluth Heroin Bust

Two Children Were Also Removed From the Home

1/3

2/3

3/3

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say after executing a search warrant on Friday, three suspects were arrested on first-degree sale of heroin charges.

According to reports, investigators along with the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, executed a search warrant on the 900 Block of East 4th Street where heroin, a digital scale, an additional 40 grams of packaged heroin, and stolen property from recent car prowls were located.

Police say the address was the scene of an overdose the week prior which required medical attention and police response.

Authorities located two small children in the home who were removed from the home and brought to safety.

Emily Anne Thompson, 20, and Malcom Xavier Lewis, 27, have been charged with first-degree sale of heroin.

Damon Halliburton, 49, has been charged with first degree sale of heroin and child endangerment.