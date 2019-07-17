Twin Ports Paddle Festival to Kick off Paddlers, Rowers Week

The Twin Ports Paddle Festival is Happening Saturday, July 20 on Park Point

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northland Paddlers Alliance is excited to be hosting the second annual Twin Ports Paddling Festival Saturday, July 20 at the Park Point Recreation Area Boat Launch.

The festival kicks off at 1:00 p.m. and will run until 5:00 p.m.

This event kicks off Paddlers and Rowers week where many local businesses are offering a fantastic variety of paddling related activities each day for all to enjoy.

Organizers say the family friendly event will have something for everyone.

You’re invited to try out paddling for the first time or hop in a new boat you’ve been looking to paddle.

There will be a variety of demo kayaks and stand-up boards available for paddling. Join us for mini- tours in a Voyageur Canoe on the half-hour, or test you paddling skill with a timed trials a race.

Additionally the festival will offer vendors, a food truck and lawn games for all to enjoy.

The cost is $5 for on-water activities.

Click here for a full list of activities planned for Paddlers and Rowers Week.