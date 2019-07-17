Two Juveniles Arrested After Fight at Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds, One Injured

The Victim was Treated at a Local Hospital

SUPERIOR, Wis. – According to the Superior Police Department, officers responded to the Douglas County Fairgrounds Tuesday evening on reports of a fight.

When officers arrived on scene they determined the fight involved a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male.

Authorities say one of the males had a knife and cut the other male on the shoulder during the fight.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and released.

According to police, both males were taken into custody and charges have been referred.