Woman Who Fell 30 Feet At Gooseberry Falls State Park Has Died

DULUTH, Minn. – According to an update posted on CaringBridge, the woman who fell 30 feet at Gooseberry State Park on Saturday evening, Rebecca Nara, has died.

A family friend shared a statement from Nara’s family on the website:

“She peacefully went while surrounded by friends and family. While this is truly a tragedy, it has saved her family from having to give the order to transition her to comfort care. Rebecca was a registered organ donor with healthy organs to pass on to others in need. Medical professionals said that her gifts will mean new lives for as many as 40 people. We are all very thankful for the prayers and support during this difficult time.”

A post from July 15th on Nara’s CaringBridge website said that the young woman was in intensive care at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth and had suffered from a serious brain injury.

It continued that “her chances of recovery are essentially zero percent,” and that she wasn’t able to breathe on her own. The post added that Nara’s family had “plans to remove the breathing tube on Wednesday afternoon and pray for a miracle.”

Nara had fallen about 30 feet on the lower falls at the state park shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday. She was airlifted to Essentia in Duluth.

A separate CaringBridge post on Nara’s page from a family member added that bystanders who witnessed her fall rushed to help, and she had not suffered from any broken bones.