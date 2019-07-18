Blue Angels Soaring Into the Airshow

For 73 years, the Blue Angels have been taking to the skies to showcase precision and excellence in flying.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Navy Blue Angels arrived in town ahead of the upcoming Duluth Airshow.

For 73 years, the Blue Angels have been taking to the skies to showcase precision and excellene in flying.

Some formations require the planes to fly only 18 inches apart and the pilots understand ow important they are to the Navy.

“It is I’d say the most humbling thing that I’ve ever done in my life you can’t take any of the flights for granted go out there each time and strive for perfection although we never get there and that’s our goal and how we pay it back to the folks who came before us,” said Lieutenant Commander Andre Webb, who flies the number six Blue Angel plane.

The Angels have been flying the F/A Hornet jets for 33 years now so they require a lot of upkeep for maximum safety and performance.

“The demo is usually about 45 minutes sometimes we will be here for hours to get the jets to where we are flying safe jets because that’s the biggest thing with us is safety if it’s not safe we won’t fly it. We’ll do whatever we need to do to get the jets safe that way we can put on the show,” said AZ1 Bryan Wright, who’s maintenance control for the Blue Angels.