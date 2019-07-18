Canal Park Snowflake Benches

Canal Park is now home to a unique bench design behind the DECC near the Minnesota Slip Bridge.

The bench was designed and built by the crew at the Duluth Folk School in Lincoln Park.

It’s described by some as a giant snowflake or honeycomb with relaxing views for all to enjoy.

Duluth tourist and Becker Resident Kylee Remmers says, ” I honestly think it’s really cool because I am kind of an artist and I’ve been trying to draw, more like real life things instead of just cartoons so I might take a picture of this after just to kind of like get a reference.”

The bench was made possible through a grant with the city’s “Imagine Canal Park” initiative. The bench sits on a newly surfaced area that was part of the seawall reconstruction project.