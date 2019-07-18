Dozens of New Jobs on Horizon as AAR Aviation Maintenance Signs 20 Year Lease

AAR signs a 20 year lease renewal with Duluth Economic Development Authority.

DULUTH, Minn.- AAR Corporation, an aircraft maintenance company in Duluth signed an agreement that could potentially make them an aviation industry leader in the region for the next 35 years

The company celebrated its new lease in hopes of soon employing dozens of new workers from the area.

AAR leaders have been working with the Duluth Economic Development Authority, or DEDA, since 20–12. After what they call a successful 7 years and since moving into the former Northwest Airlines Maintenance Base, the two organizations are now ready to “renew their marriage vows.”

“AAR is a success story that we love to talk about in Duluth,” Duluth mayor Emily Larson said.

It was a celebration at the AAR facility, signing up for another 20 years with DEDA with the possibility for three additional 5 year renewals.

“We want to bring business to Duluth, we want to be a part of the striving business community,” AAR regional vice president Brian Loomer said.

The lease will focus on developing the AAR workforce in the region. The company will be able to spend $50 thousand dedicated to recruitment efforts.

“Our goal is to develop and train the individuals within,” Loomer said.

AAR partnership with Lake Superior College allows a direct line of new graduates to enter the workforce at the maintenance facility.

“Our goal is to bring technicians up the ladder and promote from within. Not go to another state and try to bring people to this facility. Who knows better about the culture of Duluth and Minnesota than the locals?” Loomer said.

And with 40 new positions getting ready to open up, AAR will be looking for aviation technicians.

“The opportunity in this business, in this facility, lead mechanics, supervisors, managers, directors. It’s huge. There’s great opportunity. But we need technicians,” Loomer said.

Commissioner Nancy Norr with the Duluth Economic Development Authority says this expansion puts AAR and Duluth on the map.

“This is clearly a cornerstone of the aviation sector along with cirrus and the 148th and all of the suppliers that support this regional industry that Minnesota treasures,” Norr said.

City leaders say they’re grateful for AAR’s place in the region because it allows the city’s airport to grow since planes can be maintained close by.

“It’s a true asset to this community, not only because of the service that you provide here, but for the jobs and overall impact that it has within Duluth and our region,” Larson said.

Now it’s jobs, next it’s location. AAR hopes to expand their maintenance facility down the line, adding new aircraft hangars as the company continues to get more customers.