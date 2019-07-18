Drawing Awareness For PAVSA

PAVSA held its annual Bar-B-Q and Cupcake sale in Duluth Thursday

DULUTH, Minn.- In support of the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault mission, the group held its annual bar-b-q and cupcake sale today in downtown Duluth.

The funds gathered through donations go towards supporting services for men, women and children who are victims of sexual violence.

The plaza at the Building For Women was filled with dozen of men and women from the Northland, who came out to support the cause.

PAVSA members say making sure people have a safe place to come to is more important.

“Because victims of sexual violence are often stigmatized, often excluded, not to mention the actual terrorizing experience of being sexually violated that it’s key that people recognize physical spaces and communities that are welcoming, that are open to their stories and that will provide them with the support and services they need”, said Jeanine Schroer, Board Chair of PAVSA.

Food for the event was donated by Bernick’s and Stokke’s Meat Market.