Duluth Air Show Traffic Advisory

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo happening on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

Traffic on portions of Airbase Road, Airport Road, Airport Approach Road, and Stebner Road near the Duluth Airport will be restricted at times during the event.

Parking

General Event Parking (Green Lot): Located on Airbase Road. Accessible via Stebner Road from Highway 53, Swan Lake Road from Haines Road, or Airbase Road from Arrowhead Road.

Upgraded Event Parking (Orange Lot), Disabled Parking (Blue Lot), Motorcycle Parking, Vendors, and Air Show Volunteers: Must use Cirrus Drive, from Highway 53, for access to the Expo.

Off-site parking with shuttle access is available at United Health Care (Teal Lot)

All other traffic, including vehicles going to Monaco Air, Federal Express, and Cirrus must use Cirrus Driver, from Highway 53 for access.

Airbase Road from Stebner Road to Swan Lake Road, and Airport Approach Road from Airbase Road, will both close to through-traffic from approximately 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. each day of the Expo.

If traffic gets heavy during the morning hours, Stebner Road from Highway 53 to Airbase Road may be converted to only allow one-way traffic into the event. As traffic exits the event between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., Stebner Road from Highway 53 to Airbase Road may be converted to only allow one-way traffic out of the event.

Motorists in the area of the Air and Aviation Expo should drive with care, expect heavy traffic, and watch for signs, barricades, pedestrians, and Police Officers directing traffic.

You can visit www.duluthairshow.com for color-coded parking lots for the Expo.