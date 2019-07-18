Duluth Fire Fighters Rescue Kitten Trapped in Storm Drain

DULUTH, Minn. – A kitten trapped in a storm drain was rescued Wednesday night by a couple of helpful Duluth fire fighters.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, they received a call for a public assists request after three young girls on a walk with their dad heard a kitten crying from inside a storm drain.

Responding crews were able to remove the top grate and sent fire fighter Jeremy Helm down inside the drain to retrieve the kitten, but the frightened cat would not come to him.

To help coax the kitten out, fire fighter Andy Beck took a breathing air tank and went down the line to the next grate. He then opened the air tank to use the loud noise to scare the kitten back towards the drain opening.

Crews say the tactic worked and the kitten ran into Helm’s arms.

A neighbor then brought over a small cage and offered to take the kitten to the vet for shots and a check-up.

The neighbor says she will also try to adopt the kitten.