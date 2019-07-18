Duluth Firefighters Host Story Time

Duluth, Minn.-A local Duluth library had a packed house this morning during a unique story time with local firefighters.

The Mount Royal Public Library hosted their annual firefighter story time allowing kids to interact with some of Duluth’s heroes.

One local fire captain says, it’s a great opportunity for the community to learn who the firefighters are.

“Just give them the opportunity to see that we are people too … just like they are … in a uniform,” said Jeff Runquist, Captain of Fire Station No. 4.

To conclude their day, kids got a chance to tour a fire truck, take photos and see all the protective gear firefighters wear on duty.