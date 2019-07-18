F-35’s Jetting Into Town for the Northland

The performance the F-35 puts on during the airshow should be just as impressive as its statistics.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Blue Angels will not be the only impressive planes in the skies for the Airshow, a jet called the F-35 might steal some of the spotlight.

The plane boasts breakthrough aviation technology with a top speed of 1.6 times the speed of sound and a low speed of only 70 miles per hour.

“I’m going to go rage in that thing for about 15 minutes flat out just light the after burner and just rage. It’s the biggest motor ever put in a fighter jet. When the after burner lights on that thing you’re going to know it you’re going to feel it and it’s going to be right in front of the crowd,” said Captain Andrew Olson of the US Air Force.

According to Olson, the F-35s are largely undetectable by radar and are the most advanced fighter jets in the world.