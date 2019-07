Huskies Blast Border Cats for Sixth Straight Win

Duluth scored six runs in the second and stayed ahead the rest of the way.

DULUTH, Minn. – Lance Ford drove in three runs as the Duluth Huskies got the big win over Thunder Bay 13-5 Thursday night at Wade Stadium.

Nine different players scored for the Huskies, who picked up their sixth win in a row. They’ll look to sweep the Border Cats on Friday night.