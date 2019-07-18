Large Lakes Observatory Hosting Neighborhood “Block Party” Sunday

The Celebration will Help LLO Celebrate 25 Years of Research and Relations Throughout the Region

DULUTH, Minn. – On Sunday, July 21, you’re invited to a neighborhood celebration to help the Large Lakes Observatory (LLO) in Duluth celebrate 25 years of research and relationship in the region.

The free event is happening from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sunday at 2205 East 5th Street in Duluth.

Director of the Large Lakes Observatory, Dr. Bob Sterner, stopped by FOX 21 Local News Thursday morning to chat about the celebration and the LLO’s mission in Duluth.

Events planned from 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.:

Kickball with Champ, barbecue, and lab tours- including:

Invasive species in freshwater lakes

Algal blooms, microbes, and element cycles

Microplastics and other pollutants

Waves and how they affect the lake

Using lake sediments (mud) to understand the past

Imaging the lake bottom

The Large Lakes Observatory was formed in 1994 as a UMD research unit.

Its scientists study the largest lakes on earth using unique skills and equipment.

“We need to understand how these lakes function, how they are changing, and how we can make use of them without jeopardizing them for future generations,” says LLO Director Bob Sterner. “And for that, we need a solid scientific foundation. That’s where LLO comes in.”

Sterner explains this scientific foundation is interdisciplinary – compiled by physicists who explain currents and waves, chemists studying water quality, geologists and climate scientists looking into how lakes evolve, and biologists who examine creatures from microscopic algae to fish.

“You’ll often see a biologist discussing science with a physicist, and both asking advice from a chemist. It’s this interdisciplinary nature of the place that makes its science strong and relevant,” says Sterner.

Click here to learn more about the LLO.