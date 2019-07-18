New CBD Oil Store to Open in Ashland

Sutherland CBD is planning to open their third location on September 1st

ASHLAND, Wis. – The Twin Ports’ first specialty CBD store is getting ready to expand for a third time, this time in Ashland.

Sutherland CBD opened its first location in Superior about a year ago.

They’ve since opened another store in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood.

Now, the family-owned business will bring their hemp oil products like energy drinks, oils, and dog treats, to Main Street in Downtown Ashland.

“We’re excited to expand into Ashland to not only promote the healthy benefits but the education on the cannabis plant of hemp so it’s going to be awesome,” said the store’s marketer, Craig Sutherland.

The Ashland store is expected to open September 1st.