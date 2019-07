Nygaard Wins Second Straight Five-Miler, Kazmierczak Wins Women’s Division

Duluth's Nick Nygaard and White Bear Lake's Claire Kazmierczak each took first place in their respective divisions.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hundreds of runners made their way to Park Point for the 48th annual Five-Miler Thursday night.

Duluth native Nick Nygaard took first place in the men’s division with a time of 26:27. Claire Kazmierczak of White Bear Lake was the first women to cross the finish line at 36:37.