Portion of Lester River Road to be Closed for Culvert Replacement

DULUTH, Minn. – A portion of Lester River Road, from the Lester Park Golf Course to Strand Road, will be closed beginning Monday, July 22.

The road will be closed for culvert replacement work.

The closure is expected to last three weeks and is the first part of a repaving project that will be completed this fall.

Anyone visiting the Lester Park Golf Course must access Lester River Road via Superior Street.