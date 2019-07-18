Sandy Fun & Safety At The Beach

Families and kids packed Park Point Beach to learn water tips and create sand castles

DULUTH, Minn.- A morning rain shower didn’t stop hundreds of kids and families from coming out to Park Point Beach.

Kids of all ages brought their shovels, pails, large and small buckets to the beach today to show off their creativity and have their sand castles judged for prizes.

“Some kid picked SpongeBob and we figured that would probably be the biggest thing to do out of that so we decided that would be the best thing to roll with”, said Jon Phipps, Valley Center Recreation Specialist.

However, that wasn’t the only excitement around the beach. Kids also learned through many demonstrations about ways to avoid dangers around the water.

“A person as a whole is actually a pretty vulnerable being and there is a lot of things that can really make a difference in your life not only today but down the road”, said Cheryl Podtburg, Aquatic Safety Coordinator for the Duluth YMCA.

With summer in full swing, officials are hoping kids remain safe but also have as much fun as possible.