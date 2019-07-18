Tasty Bites with a Fresh Arctic Char

Cooking Connection: The Strand Waterfront Dining and Wine Bar at Lutsen Resort

LUTSEN, Minn. – Entrees are sizzling off the menu this summer at The Strand Waterfront Dining and Wine Bar at Lutsen Resort up the North Shore.

Executive Chef Chris Homyak has hand selected fine ingredients and recipes to refresh the restaurant’s menu this year.

This week’s cooking connection features a fresh Arctic Char.

Arctic Char:

Pan seared skin on Arctic Char with basil basmati rice, lemon buerre blanc, tomato cucumber feta relish, roasted beets and radish green garnish.

The Strand Waterfront Dining and Wine Bar is located at 5700 West Highway 61 in Lutsen, Minnesota.

To make dining reservations call (218) 206-8157.

The restaurant is open for dinner from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. every night.

Click here for more information and to learn more about the local restaurant.