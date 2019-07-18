‘Zoo La Palooza’ Aims to Raise $30,000 for Lake Superior Zoo

The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the zoo

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday was the biggest fundraiser of the year at Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth.

“Zoo La Palooza” brought families for a night of games, live music, food trucks, and raffles.

Staff hope to raise $30,000 and show off all the zoo has to offer.

“To bring people out that live in the community both here in Duluth and in the area, it’s important for them to know what they have in their own backyard,” said Haley Hedstrom, the zoo’s Director of Marketing and Development. “The size of Duluth, we’re only about 80,000, it’s really important that they know they have a zoo, not like other communities this size.”

The money raised will go to feeding animals and continuing education programs.

The zoo’s new Bear Country exhibit is expected to open later this year.