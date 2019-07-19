Bicyclist Hit by Vehicle in Superior During Hit-and-Run Incident

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Superior police are investigating a hit-and-run tonight after a boy was hit on his bicycle by a vehicle.

It all happened at about 3 p.m. at the corner of Hammond Avenue and North 12th Street where witnesses say an SUV struck an 11-year-old boy.

Witnesses reported the suspect vehicle, a maroon or red SUV driven by a female, left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.

The boy’s condition is not known at this time, but he was taken away in an ambulance, according to witnesses.

This incident is currently under investigation, and anyone with information regarding this incident is directed to contact 911.

A longtime resident on Hammond Avenue says the intersection has frequent accidents and close calls before and after stop signs were put in.

“They’ve had stop signs here, they’ve taken them out,” said Kim Blume, a neighborhood resident. “It doesn’t matter if they are here or not. We always have accidents … people are just not paying attention.”