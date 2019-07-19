Huskies Sweep Border Cats, Pick Up Seventh Straight Win

Danny Zimmerman and Alex Tappen both hit home runs in Duluth's 11-4 win over Thunder Bay.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Huskies pounded out 15 hits Friday night to top Thunder Bay 11-4 to sweep the two-game set and pick up their seventh straight win.

Both Alex Tappen and Danny Zimmerman hit home runs in the win, while Tappen was 3-for-5 at the plate. Kyle Jacobsen went 2-for 4 and drove in a run while Preston Hartsell went 2-for-4 and scored twice.

The Huskies extend their lead in the Great Plains East Division for the second half and now sit a game and a half in front of both Eau Claire and La Crosse. The Huskies start a four-game road trip on Saturday at St. Cloud.