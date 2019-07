Coaches Corner: Dyami Starks

For this week's segment, we hear from the owner of Starks Academy.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we spoke with former Duluth East basketball standout Dyami Starks who currently owns the popular basketball camp Starks Academy. The camp will be in full swing starting on July 29th and this year, they will partner with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx. To sign up, click here.