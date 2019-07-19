Duluth East High School Hosts Off-Season Regional Robotics Competition

Duluth East High School hosts 6th annual Gitchi Gummi Get Together

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East robotics team welcomed young engineers from all over the region for the 6th annual Gitchi Gummi Get Together.

The off–season robotics competition brings in 24 high school teams from across the Northern Midwest for a friendly battle showing off the cool and unique things their robots do.

Students also attend workshops hosted by other schools to improve their skills.

“It is so cool to watch everybody get a chance to be able to drive and just watch other teams who are here and everybody gets to know each other. I’ve made a lot of new friends here,” Duluth East robotics fabrication captain Sunna Mujteba said.

“The Gitch” as students like to call it continues all day Saturday at Duluth East High School.

Teams encourage the public to come by and learn about what they do.