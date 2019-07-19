Duluth Native Rob Bordson to Continue Pro Career in Sweden

The former UMD standout is signing with Vasterviks IK.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD men’s hockey star Rob Bordson is heading overseas to continue his pro career.

The Duluth native is signing with Vasterviks IK in Sweden. Bordson was supposed to play in Austria last season, but a knee injury prevented that. The 31-year-old has also played in Germany following his time at UMD.

He’ll see some familiar faces there as former UMD standout Peter Krieger and former Duluth East forward Jake Randolph play for Vasterviks IK.