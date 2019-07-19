Log Home Wood Fired Pizza Truck Stops by Wild State Cider

DULUTH, Minn. – This summer, an Artisan wood fired pizza truck is traveling from taproom to taproom to serve up some delicious goodness.

And today they stopped by Wild State Cider.

Log Home Wood Fired Pizza travels with a 7,000 pound oven to dish out specialty pizzas.

Every pie is made from scratch and baked to perfection.

Log Home travels every year from May to October as part of their brewery and cider tour.

“Just that whole vibe of fresh pizza hot out of the oven go along with craft beer or craft cider it’s just a perfect match.

This year Log Home Wood Fired Pizza is the official pizza for the Duluth Huskies.