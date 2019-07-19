Officials Lobby for F-35s to Come to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – F-35 fighters are said to be the most lethal and advanced jets in the world.

This weekend, they are in Duluth for the airshow, and some leaders are trying to make them a permanent fixture at the 148th Fighter Wing.

Employees from plane maker Lockheed Martin and local leaders were at the Cirrus headquarters in Duluth trying their hands at an F-35 simulator.

Representative Pete Stauber says he is doing his best in Washington to bring the unprecedented aircraft to Duluth’s Air National Guard 148th Fighter Wing.

“It’s an economic driver we have work force we have the community that supports it and the survivability and lethalness of the aircraft are extremely important. When our guard units when we ask them to perform their mission they are performing right next to active duty so this transition seems natural and normal to do,” said Rep. Pete Stauber.

The 148th commander Colonele Blomquist spoke about why the air national guard unit is ready for the F-35.

He says the unit is mission ready, has the right men and women serving, and have hundreds of miles of airspace that is their own.

“It provides our pilots unmatched training opportunities. There is no other air force or air national guard unit that has such a vast or diverse air space as we do in our back yard,” said Col. Chris Blomquist of the 148th Fighter Wing.

The F-35 will be on display this weekend at the airshow.