R/V Heron Educating with Tours

The vessel routinely assists scientists and next week they will travel to Lake Michigan to study zebra muscles.

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday, UMD’s research vessel the Blue Heron opened its doors for the public to learn what it does out on the water.

The students and teachers on the ship say they love what they do and that it is important to share that with the public.

“We use taxpayer funds so it’s important for folks to understand what we are doing. We are all educators and we like what we do so sharing our work is really important to us,” said Doug Ricketts the marine superintendent at the R/V Blue Heron.

The ship will be back for tours this summer and fall down by the Great Lakes Aquarium on certain dates.